Need a Date for Valentine’s But Don’t Know How to Woo? Poetically Propose a Night on Broadway to Your Boo

For Valentine’s Day this year, why not give the gift of Broadway? To help you woo your plus one of choice—Valentine, galentine or whomever—Broadway.com offers up five poems tailor-made to the most date-worthy shows on stage right now: Moulin Rouge!, SIX, Hadestown, The Notebook and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

After all... Love is a many splendored thing, love, lifts us up where we belong, all you need is love...

MOULIN ROUGE!

This Valentine’s, may I suggest

Instead of wine and roses

Let’s see a show about a gal

Who has tuberculosis.

It’s jam-packed with a thousand songs

About five songs a minute

A treat for all the senses

(I hear Boy George is in it.)

It’s sumptuous and transporting

And oozing with romance

And hell of a lot cheaper

Than booking flights to France.

SIX: THE MUSICAL

Even if you’re blessed to have

A partner or fiancé

Who says you can’t spend the night

With Britney and Beyoncé?

Marriage does not always lead

To lawyers and beheading

But Broadway’s queens put on a show

Far better than a wedding.

So whether you are friend or foe

Of Hallmark’s bag of tricks

Will you be my galentine?

I’ll buy us tix to SIX!

HADESTOWN

Come join me for a Broadway show

Inspired by ancient myth

I’ll meet you at the Schmackary’s

(You know, on 45th)

The passion of the story

Is sure to be contagious

And plus you have a thing for shows

That have revolving stages.

The leads are fire, the score it sizzles

The band is hot as well

I guess what I’m suggesting is:

Come with me? To hell?

THE NOTEBOOK

My dear, I know you trust my taste

And that you won’t reprove me

If I suggest the latest show

Adapted from a movie.

Let’s dress up to the nines and see

The tale of Noah and Allie

A story of two soul mates with

A three-Kleenex finale.

The show just might remind us

What true love's all about

Like getting caught in the rain

And soaked while we make out.

Here’s to love so vital

We feel it in our atoms

You say I’m no Ryan Gosling?

Well, you’re no Rach McAdams.

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

The fearsome match of Sweeney Todd

And batty Mrs. Lovett

May seem like a strange love affair

To replicate or covet.

Their twisted schemes are hateful

They’re vile and wicked souls

But honestly, there’s part of me

That’s thinking: Couple goals.

They’re both strong personalities

And fashionably clad

And they’re mad about each other

Well... at least, they’re mad.

She’s supportive of his hobbies!

He helps her with her cooking!

(OK, so there’s some aspects

You might say I’m overlooking.)

Anyway, to be sincere

I’m love-crazed. Could you blame me?

I’d kill for you. I’d die for you.

I love you so. You slay me.