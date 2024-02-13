Need a Date for Valentine’s But Don’t Know How to Woo? Poetically Propose a Night on Broadway to Your Boo

For Valentine’s Day this year, why not give the gift of Broadway? To help you woo your plus one of choice—Valentine, galentine or whomever—Broadway.com offers up five poems tailor-made to the most date-worthy shows on stage right now: Moulin Rouge!, SIX, Hadestown, The Notebook and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
After all... Love is a many splendored thing, love, lifts us up where we belong, all you need is love...
MOULIN ROUGE!
This Valentine’s, may I suggest
Instead of wine and roses
Let’s see a show about a gal
Who has tuberculosis.
It’s jam-packed with a thousand songs
About five songs a minute
A treat for all the senses
(I hear Boy George is in it.)
It’s sumptuous and transporting
And oozing with romance
And hell of a lot cheaper
Than booking flights to France.
SIX: THE MUSICAL
Even if you’re blessed to have
A partner or fiancé
Who says you can’t spend the night
With Britney and Beyoncé?
Marriage does not always lead
To lawyers and beheading
But Broadway’s queens put on a show
Far better than a wedding.
So whether you are friend or foe
Of Hallmark’s bag of tricks
Will you be my galentine?
I’ll buy us tix to SIX!
HADESTOWN
Come join me for a Broadway show
Inspired by ancient myth
I’ll meet you at the Schmackary’s
(You know, on 45th)
The passion of the story
Is sure to be contagious
And plus you have a thing for shows
That have revolving stages.
The leads are fire, the score it sizzles
The band is hot as well
I guess what I’m suggesting is:
Come with me? To hell?
THE NOTEBOOK
My dear, I know you trust my taste
And that you won’t reprove me
If I suggest the latest show
Adapted from a movie.
Let’s dress up to the nines and see
The tale of Noah and Allie
A story of two soul mates with
A three-Kleenex finale.
The show just might remind us
What true love's all about
Like getting caught in the rain
And soaked while we make out.
Here’s to love so vital
We feel it in our atoms
You say I’m no Ryan Gosling?
Well, you’re no Rach McAdams.
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET
The fearsome match of Sweeney Todd
And batty Mrs. Lovett
May seem like a strange love affair
To replicate or covet.
Their twisted schemes are hateful
They’re vile and wicked souls
But honestly, there’s part of me
That’s thinking: Couple goals.
They’re both strong personalities
And fashionably clad
And they’re mad about each other
Well... at least, they’re mad.
She’s supportive of his hobbies!
He helps her with her cooking!
(OK, so there’s some aspects
You might say I’m overlooking.)
Anyway, to be sincere
I’m love-crazed. Could you blame me?
I’d kill for you. I’d die for you.
I love you so. You slay me.