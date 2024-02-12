Taylor Iman Jones, Damon Daunno, Lauren Patten & More to Star in The Lonely Few at MCC

MCC Theater has completed casting for the New York premiere of The Lonely Few, a new rock musical directed by Trip Cullman and Ellenore Scott. Performances will run at MCC's Newman Mills Theater from April 26 through June 2, opening May 20.

The cast of The Lonely Few will include Tony nominee Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!), Taylor Iman Jones (SIX), Peter Mark Kendall (FX's The Americans), Tony winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Helen J. Shen (Playwrights Horizons' upcoming production of Teeth) and Thomas Silcott (Becky Nurse of Salem).

Featuring music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak and a book by Rachel Bonds, The Lonely Few follows Lila and her band (The Lonely Few) as an established musician, Amy, gives them a chance to leave their small Kentucky town and join her on tour. Love blossoms between Lila and Amy on the road, but it's uncertain whether the bond can endure.

The creative team for The Lonely Few includes scenic designer Sibyl Wickersheimer, costume designer Samantha C. Jones, lighting designer Adam Honoré and sound designers Jonathan Dean and Mike Tracey. Orchestrations are by Sarnak and Bryan Perri, with arrangements also by Sarnak.

The musical was riginally commissioned and produced by Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.