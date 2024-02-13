 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Denim Diaries with A Beautiful Noise’s Amber Ardolino, Episode 3: Bend and Snap with Amber

The Denim Diaries
by Darryn King • Feb 13, 2024
Amber Ardolino, Nick Fradiani
(Photo: The Broadway Show)

In January, Amber Ardolino donned the blue jeans (and blond wig) to play Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical opposite Nick Fradiani’s Neil Diamond. Now she’s taking fans behind the scenes of the hit-packed, sequin-studded musical.

In the third episode of The Denim Diaries, Ardolino practices her bend and snap, enjoys some battered chicken, meets the show’s musicians, learns a nugget of insider Broadway history with Tom Alan Robbins and conducts a social-media therapy session with Fradiani. There’s also a peek at a Fradiani's aftershow concert, Nick at Nite, and a special appearance from a Real Housewife of New York City.

Episodes air on Broadway.com every Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

from $67.66

Star Files

Amber Ardolino

Nick Fradiani

Tom Alan Robbins

Articles Trending Now

  1. Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Take Over the Pie Shop in Broadway's Sweeney Todd
  2. Clue, a Murder Mystery Comedy, Casts Its North American Tour
  3. Beauty and the Beast to Launch North American Tour in 2025
Back to Top