Liisi LaFontaine, Ciara Renée, Hunter Parrish and Jeannette Bayardelle to Star in Gun & Powder at Paper Mill Playhouse

Initial casting is set for, Gun & Powder, the new musical about 19th-century twin sister outlaws Martha and Mary Clarke. The production will play Paper Mill Playhouse from April 4 through May 5, with an official opening night set for April 14.

Liisi LaFontaine and Ciara Renée will play Martha and Mary Clarke, with Jeannette Bayardelle playing Martha and Mary Clarke's sharecropper mother Tallulah and Hunter Parrish playing Jesse Whitewater. Aaron James McKenzie completes the cast, playing Elijah.

LaFontaine has starred in the West End as Deena Jones in Dreamgirls and Satine in Moulin Rouge!, while Renée has performed on Broadway as Jenna in Waitress and Elsa in Frozen. Bayardelle earned a 2022 Tony nomination for her performance in The Girl from the North Country. Parrish is best known for his role in the Showtime series Weeds, and has also been seen on Broadway in To Kill a Mockingbird, Godspell and Spring Awakening. McKenzie currently performs in Broadway's A Beautiful Noise.

Gun & Powder features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum. Directed by Tony nominee Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain’t No Mo’) and choreographed by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, it is inspired by the true story of Mary and Martha Clarke, African-American twin sisters who take extraordinary measures to settle their mother’s sharecropper debt and save her home. In 1893 Texas, the Sisters Clarke—passing as white—embark on a remarkable Wild West adventure. The show examines race, family, identity and the story of two electrifying women—who also happen to be ancestors of Chéri—who transformed from farm girls to outlaws to legends.