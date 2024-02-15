Mallory Portnoy and Nick Blaemire Revive A Party with Betty Comden and Adolph Green at Café Carlyle

Mallory Portnoy and Nick Blaemire will bring A Party with Betty Comden and Adolph Green to Café Carlyle on March 3 and 4. The pair will portray the famed Broadway songwriting team they they played in Bradley Cooper's Academy Award-nominated film Maestro. The show, which suggests audiences don “Late 50’s Cocktail Party” attire, is directed by Maggie Burrows with music direction and piano accompaniment by Marco Paguia.

Comden and Green's most notable collaborations include Peter Pan, Singin' in the Rain, On the Town, Wonderful Town, Bells Are Ringing among many others. Their show, A Party with Betty Comden and Adolph Green, had its New York debut in 1958 with five performances at the Cherry Lane Theatre and featured an original book written by the duo, as well as a range of songs they wrote with collaborators like Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne, Andre Previn, Saul Chaplin and Roger Edens. They brought the show to Broadway's John Golden Theatre in 1958 and returned to Broadway in 1977 with a slightly updated revival that they later took on tour.

Portnoy and Blaemire put their modern spin on the classic show, blending their own stage personas into those of the theatrical icons they portray. According to press representatives, the Carlyle performances prelude an upcoming full-length theater version.