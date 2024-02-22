Alan Cumming Adds Second Night to Studio 54 Solo Show Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age

Tony Award winner Alan Cumming will perform his solo show, Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, not once, but twice, on March 11 and March 25, at Studio 54. As previously reported, the show will mark Cumming’s first time on the Studio 54 stage since his reprised turn as the Emcee in the 2014 revival Cabaret—a performance that earned him the Tony in 1998.

Cumming's solo show combines story, song and an exploration of aging. Between tunes by the likes of Kander and Ebb and Charles Strouse, expect stories about sex, death, Cumming’s dog, Sean Connery, and the mom from The Brady Bunch. Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age recently had a sold-out run at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Studio 54 is currently home to Broadway's Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James. Cumming's March 11 and March 25 performances will feature musical direction by Henry Koperski.