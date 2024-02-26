 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Eddie Izzard's Hamlet Will Move to the Orpheum Theatre to Extend Off-Broadway Run

News
by Hayley Levitt • Feb 26, 2024
Eddie Izzard in "Hamlet"
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)

Eddie Izzard's Hamlet, a solo performance of Shakespeare's tragedy, will move to New York's Orpheum Theatre following the production's extended run at the Greenwich House Theater. Izzard plays her final performance at Greenwich House on March 16 and will offer four more weeks of performances at the Orpheum from March 19 through April 14. 

Izzard plays 23 characters in this one-person version of Hamlet adapted by Mark Izzard (Eddie’s brother) and directed by Selina Cadell. The performance is Izzard's follow-up to his solo performance of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, which played the Greenwich House Theater last year and also featured a collaboration among Eddie, Selina and Mark. 

Izzard is an accomplished actor and comedian, previously seen on Broadway in A Day in the Death of Joe Egg (Tony nomination) and Race, and recognized with two Primetime Emmy Awards for her comedy special Dress to Kill.  

Hamlet includes sets by Tom Piper, lighting by Tyler Elich, costume styling by Tom Piper and Libby DaCosta and movement direction by Didi Hopkins.

Articles Trending Now

  1. Spring Preview 2024: Everything You Need to Know About the 18 Shows Set to Open on Broadway
  2. A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical to Close on Broadway
  3. It’s Spring Preview Week on The Broadway Show! Catch Stars of The Outsiders, The Wiz, Water for Elephants & More
Back to Top