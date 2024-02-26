Eddie Izzard's Hamlet Will Move to the Orpheum Theatre to Extend Off-Broadway Run

Eddie Izzard's Hamlet, a solo performance of Shakespeare's tragedy, will move to New York's Orpheum Theatre following the production's extended run at the Greenwich House Theater. Izzard plays her final performance at Greenwich House on March 16 and will offer four more weeks of performances at the Orpheum from March 19 through April 14.

Izzard plays 23 characters in this one-person version of Hamlet adapted by Mark Izzard (Eddie’s brother) and directed by Selina Cadell. The performance is Izzard's follow-up to his solo performance of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, which played the Greenwich House Theater last year and also featured a collaboration among Eddie, Selina and Mark.

Izzard is an accomplished actor and comedian, previously seen on Broadway in A Day in the Death of Joe Egg (Tony nomination) and Race, and recognized with two Primetime Emmy Awards for her comedy special Dress to Kill.

Hamlet includes sets by Tom Piper, lighting by Tyler Elich, costume styling by Tom Piper and Libby DaCosta and movement direction by Didi Hopkins.