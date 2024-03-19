Lempicka, Starring Eden Espinosa, Comes to Vivid, Vibrant Life Tonight on Broadway

Lempicka, the new musical about famed Art Deco painter Tamara de Lempicka, begins performances March 19 ahead of an April 14 opening at the Longacre Theatre. Eden Espinosa stars in the title role, with direction by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.

Inspired by history, Lempicka tracks the life of Tamara de Lempicka, a Polish painter who navigates political and personal turmoil following the Russian Revolution. “The real Tamara was known for eating food off the naked bodies of both men and women at parties,” Chavkin told The Broadway Show. The musical is written by Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics and original concept) and Matt Gould (book and music), with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.

In addition to Espinosa, the cast includes Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron and Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as the Baroness.

Lempicka also features scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Justin Stasiw and Peter Hylenski, projection design by Peter Nigrini, music direction by Charity Wicks and orchestrations by Cian McCarthy. The show had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2018, followed by a 2022 production at La Jolla Playhouse.