The Who's Tommy Cast and Creative Team: 'The World Has Caught Up to Tommy'

The cast and creative team of the new Broadway reimagining of The Who’s Tommy, the epic rock opera based on the 1969 concept album, are ready to dazzle audiences at the Nederlander Theatre.

"This was so ahead of its time in 1993," Alison Luff, who plays Mrs. Walker, told The Broadway Show. The director Des McAnuff—who also directed the original 1993 Broadway production—agreed: “The reason that we did this was we felt that the world had caught up to Tommy," he said. "It has a relevance that we don’t think it had 30 years ago. That’s deeply satisfying.”

“LED lights had not been invented 30 years ago when this show premiered,” said Bobby Conte, who plays Cousin Kevin. “The technology that is at our disposal to make this production look like nothing you’ve ever seen before in Tommy is really exciting.”

Cast members Ali Louis Bourzgui (Tommy), Adam Jacobs (Captain Walker) and Christina Sajous (Acid Queen) and choreographer Lorin Latarro also shared their thoughts on the production, which begins performances on March 8, officially opening March 28.