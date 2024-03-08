 Skip to main content
Robyn Hurder to Return to Broadway's Chicago as Velma Kelly

News
by Darryn King • Mar 8, 2024
Robyn Hurder
(Photo c/o DKC/O&M)

Tony nominee Robyn Hurder will play nightclub murderess Velma Kelly in Chicago at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre from March 26 through June 16. Hurder takes over the role from Amra-Faye Wright.

Hurder is no stranger to the show, having previously played the roles of Roxie, “Mama” Morton and Mona. Her other Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge!, for which she earned a Tony nomination, and, most recently, A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical.

Hurder will join a cast that currently features Ariana Madix as Roxie (until April 7), Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron "Mama" Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart, Max Clayton as Fred Casely and R. Lowe  as Mary Sunshine. As previously reported, Jinkx Monsoon will take over the role of "Mama" Morton from June 27 to July 12.

Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The creative team includes set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington and sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer.

