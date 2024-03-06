The Preacher's Wife, New Musical by Tituss Burgess starring Amber Riley, to Premiere in Atlanta

The Preacher’s Wife, a new musical with music and lyrics by actor, singer and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess, and starring Amber Riley (TV’s Glee, The Wiz Live!), is set to premiere at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre. The show has a book by writer and actress Azie Dungey (Girls5eva) and direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden. Performances will run from May 11 through June 16 on Alliance's Coca-Cola Stage.

The musical is based on the 1996 Christmas movie directed by Penny Marshall and starring Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston and Courtney B. Vance. “I’ve been waiting a long time to give this to the world,” said Burgess in a statement. “I hope it brings audiences as much joy as writing it has brought me!”

Riley plays Julia Biggs, the character played by Houston in the original film. The cast also includes Rebecca E. Covington (Beautiful) as Beverly, Emmy Award winner Loretta Devine (Dreamgirls) as Marguerite Coleman, Alan H. Green (School of Rock) as Joe Hamilton, Jahi Kearse (Ain’t Too Proud) as Deacon Lewis, Davis Michael Matthews as Hakeem, Cameron McCrae as Jeremiah, Wayne Pretlow as Ol’ Mac, Brad Raymond as Deacon Johnson, Akron Lanier Watson as Henry Biggs and Donald Webber, Jr. (Hamilton) as Dudley.

The creative team includes choreographer Matthew Johnson Harris, Tony-nominated scenic designer Dane Laffrey and scenic designer Teresa L. Williams, Tony-nominated costume designer Sarafina Bush, Tony-nominated lighting designer Jennifer Schriever, Tony-nominated sound designer Joshua D. Reid, wig designer Cookie Jordan and illusionist Skylar Fox. James Sampliner serves as the production’s music supervisor, music director, orchestrator and arranger.