Illinoise, Justin Peck's Dance-Musical Imagining of Sufjan Stevens' Concept Album, Will Transfer to Broadway

Illinoise, the theatrical reimagining of the Grammy- and Oscar-nominated concept album Illinois by Sufjan Stevens, will have a limited Broadway run at the St. James Theatre, beginning performances on its official opening date of April 24 and running through August 10. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Justin Peck, the production features music and lyrics by Stevens and an original story by Peck and Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury. The New York City premiere of the production is currently playing at the Park Avenue Armory.

In the show, characters gather around a campfire in a clearing to share stories. Zombie founding fathers, a murderous clown, romantic complications and a character who looks suspiciously like Sufjan Stevens are involved. It is set to the entirety of Stevens’ album—including the landmark track “Chicago”—newly arranged by composer, pianist and frequent Stevens collaborator Timo Andres and performed by an 11-member band and three vocalists. Musical styles range from DIY folk and indie rock to ambient electronics.

The cast of Illinoise features Gaby Diaz (So You Think You Can Dance), Ben Cook (the Broadway production and 2021 film of West Side Story), Ricky Ubeda (the Broadway production and 2021 film of West Side Story), Yesenia Ayala, Kara Chan, Jeanette Delgado, Carlos Falu, Christine Flores, Jada German, Zachary Gonder, Rachel Lockhart, Brandt Martinez, Dario Natarelli, Tyrone Reese, Craig Salstein, Ahmad Simmons, Byron Tittle and Alejandro Vargas. Tony nominee and former New York City Ballet principal Robert Fairchild (An American in Paris) performs in the Park Avenue Armory mounting but will not be transferring with the show to Broadway. The vocalists and band will be announced shortly.

"We're absolutely thrilled to bring Illinoise to the St. James Theatre on Broadway," said Peck in a statement. "This project has been ruminating in my mind for nearly 20 years, which makes this moment even more sublime. The audience response throughout our engagement at Fisher Center at Bard, Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Park Avenue Armory has been extraordinary, and we feel lucky that we get to continue sharing this unique show with future audiences on Broadway."

The show includes music direction and supervision by Nathan Koci, scenic design by Adam Rigg, lighting design by Brandon Stirling Baker, sound design by Garth MacAleavey, costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung, props design by Andrew Diaz and masks by Julian Crouch.

Illinoise was originally commissioned, developed, produced and premiered at the Fisher Center at Bard in the summer of 2023. It ran at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater from January 28 through February 18; it opened at the Park Avenue Armory on March 2 and runs through March 23.

A resident choreographer of the New York City Ballet since 2014, Peck previously choreographed the 2018 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel, earning the Tony Award for Best Choreography. He also choreographed the dance sequences for Steven Spielberg's musical adaptation of West Side Story and Bradley Cooper's biographical drama Maestro.