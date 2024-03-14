Preview 'Leave the Light On' from Ingrid Michaelson’s Score for The Notebook; Cast Album Drops in April

The original Broadway cast recording of the new musical The Notebook, based on the Nicholas Sparks novel and 2004 romantic film, will be released by Atlantic Records on April 19. Before then, to coincide with the show’s March 14 opening night at Broadway’s Schoenfeld Theatre, the production has released “Leave the Light On,” performed by Ryan Vasquez, who plays the character of Middle Noah, along with a video of Vasquez’s in-studio performance.

The score for the show is by multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson. “Writing this musical has been one of the greatest joys in my life,” Michaelson said in a statement. “I am beyond excited to welcome everyone into our world.” Grammy-winning The Notebook producer Kurt Deutsch added, “Bringing this cast recording to life, along with Ingrid and our dream team of actors and musicians, is a dream come true."

In addition to Vasquez, the cast of The Notebook includes Tony Award winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie and John Cardoza as Younger Noah. The book is by playwright Bekah Brunstetter, a writer and producer on NBC’s This Is Us. Michael Greif and Schele Williams direct, with choreography by Katie Spelman.

Watch Vasquez perform "Leave the Light On" here.