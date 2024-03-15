The Stars of The Notebook Celebrate a Many Splendored Opening Night

Ryan Vasquez and Joy Woods, Middle Noah and Allie in Broadway's "The Notebook," on opening night (Photo by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com)

The new musical The Notebook, based on the Nicholas Sparks novel and the 2004 romantic film, opened on Broadway on March 14 at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Broadway.com was there to toast the cast, creative team and special guests.

Composer Ingrid Michaelson, book writer Bekah Brunstetter and directors Michael Greif and Schele Williams were there, along with the stars of the show: John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson (Younger Noah and Allie), Ryan Vasquez and Joy Woods (Middle Noah and Allie) and Dorian Harewood and Maryann Plunkett (Older Noah and Allie). It was a clear, blue night of music, love and celebration—so look inside a night on Broadway written in the stars.

The Notebook's three Allies, Jordan Tyson, Maryann Plunkett and Joy Woods

(Photo by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com)

Ryan Vasquez, Dorian Harewood and John Cardoza play The Notebook's three generations of Noahs

(Photo by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com)

Andréa Burns plays Allie's mother in The Notebook on Broadway

(Photo by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com)

Ingrid Michaelson makes her Broadway composing debut, penning the score for The Notebook

(Photo by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com)