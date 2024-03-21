Dead Outlaw, World-Premiere Musical from The Band’s Visit Team, Extends Run

Dead Outlaw, the world-premiere folk musical about a gunslinger-turned-side-show attraction, has extended its off-Broadway run by one week. The show, which began performances at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre on February 28 and officially opened on March 10, will now play through April 14.

The show marks a reunion of the creative team behind Broadway's Tony-winning musical The Band's Visit, with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbeck and Erik Della Penna, a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses and direction by Tony Award winner David Cromer. It stars Jeb Brown, Eddie Cooper, Andrew Durand, Dashiell Eaves, Julia Knitel, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders and Thom Sesma.

Dead Outlaw is based on the true story of Elmer McCurdy, an ambitious, turn-of-the-20th-century outlaw who, after a life of failed crime and alcoholism, was turned into a mummified side-show attraction that traveled the USA for decades—before ending up hanging in a house-of-horrors ride at an amusement park in Southern California, spray-painted a day-glo orange.

An audio recording of the show will also be released on Audible.