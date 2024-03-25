Jamie Lloyd's Sunset Boulevard, Starring Nicole Scherzinger, to Open at Broadway's St. James Theatre This Fall

The upcoming Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond, will move into the St. James Theatre this fall. Performances will begin September 28 ahead of an October 20 opening. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the production recently received 11 Olivier Award nominations including Best Musical Revival.

Based on the Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder, Sunset Boulevard features book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Scherzinger reprises her Olivier Award-nominated performance on Broadway, and will be joined by her London co-stars, all of whom received Olivier Award nominations for their performances: Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, Grace Hodgett-Young as Betty Schaefer and Olivier Award winner David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling.

To coincide with the show’s Broadway opening, Sunset Blvd: The Album, recorded live at the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End, is set for global release in October via The Other Songs.

In Sunset Boulevard, Norma Desmond, haunted by her memories and dreams, yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter, Joe Gillis, who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope—until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances.

“It has truly been a lifelong dream of mine to perform on Broadway," said Scherzinger in a statement. "So, to be bringing this iconic production to NYC with my London co-stars and our cutting-edge director Jamie Lloyd is a pinnacle moment for me in my career.”

The creative team for Sunset Boulevard includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design) and Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography). Benita de Wit is the U.S. associate director and Ashley Andrews the U.S. associate choreographer.