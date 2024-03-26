 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Denim Diaries with A Beautiful Noise’s Amber Ardolino, Episode 8: Good Times Never Seemed So Good

The Denim Diaries
by Darryn King • Mar 26, 2024
Amber Ardolino
("The Broadway Show")

In January, Amber Ardolino donned the blue jeans (and blonde wig) to play Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical opposite Nick Fradiani’s Neil Diamond. Now, for the last time, she’s taking fans behind the scenes of the hit-packed, sequin-studded musical.

In the eighth and final episode of The Denim Diaries, Fradiani sings up a storm while Ardolino celebrates a Broadway debut. She also explores Mal’s pockets, attends an island-themed S.N.O.B. and asks cast and crew members about their takeaways from the show, which bows out on Broadway on June 30 before kicking off a national tour in the fall.

Catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

from $81.77

Star Files

Amber Ardolino

Nick Fradiani

Tom Alan Robbins

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jamie Lloyd's Sunset Boulevard, Starring Nicole Scherzinger, to Open at Broadway's St. James Theatre This Fall
  2. Cynthia Erivo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Susan Graham and More to Star in A Little Night Music in Concert
  3. Chicago Star Ariana Madix Has Only a Few Days Left in Her ‘Favorite Place on the Planet’
Back to Top