The Denim Diaries with A Beautiful Noise’s Amber Ardolino, Episode 8: Good Times Never Seemed So Good

In January, Amber Ardolino donned the blue jeans (and blonde wig) to play Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical opposite Nick Fradiani’s Neil Diamond. Now, for the last time, she’s taking fans behind the scenes of the hit-packed, sequin-studded musical.

In the eighth and final episode of The Denim Diaries, Fradiani sings up a storm while Ardolino celebrates a Broadway debut. She also explores Mal’s pockets, attends an island-themed S.N.O.B. and asks cast and crew members about their takeaways from the show, which bows out on Broadway on June 30 before kicking off a national tour in the fall.

