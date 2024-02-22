A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical to Close on Broadway

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will play its final performance on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on June 30. At the time of its closing, it will have played 35 previews and 657 regular performances. The production opened on December 4, 2022.

The show tells the story of the rise of Neil Diamond—the Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter behind “Sweet Caroline,” “Cherry, Cherry,” “Red Red Wine” and “I’m a Believer"—from contract songwriter to sequin-studded superstar. Set to the songs that defined Diamond's career, it is directed by Michael Mayer, with a book by Anthony McCarten.

The principal cast features Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond - Then, Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond - Now, Shirine Babb as Doctor, Amber Ardolino (host of Broadway.com's The Denim Diaries) as Marcia, Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner, Michael McCormick as Fred Colby/Michael McCormick and Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond.

A Beautiful Noise,The Neil Diamond Musical features choreography by Steven Hoggett, scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Jessica Paz, orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino and Brian Usifer and music supervision and arrangements by Paladino. The show's national tour will launch this fall in Providence, Rhode Island.