 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical to Close on Broadway

News
by Darryn King • Feb 22, 2024
Nick Fradiani in "A Beautiful Noise"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will play its final performance on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on June 30. At the time of its closing, it will have played 35 previews and 657 regular performances. The production opened on December 4, 2022.

The show tells the story of the rise of Neil Diamond—the Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter behind “Sweet Caroline,” “Cherry, Cherry,” “Red Red Wine” and “I’m a Believer"—from contract songwriter to sequin-studded superstar. Set to the songs that defined Diamond's career, it is directed by Michael Mayer, with a book by Anthony McCarten. 

The principal cast features Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond - Then, Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond - Now, Shirine Babb as Doctor, Amber Ardolino (host of Broadway.com's The Denim Diaries) as Marcia, Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner, Michael McCormick as Fred Colby/Michael McCormick and Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond.

A Beautiful Noise,The Neil Diamond Musical features choreography by Steven Hoggett, scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Jessica Paz, orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino and Brian Usifer and music supervision and arrangements by Paladino. The show's national tour will launch this fall in Providence, Rhode Island. 

Related Shows

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

from $67.66

Star Files

Amber Ardolino

Shirine Babb

Jessie Fisher

Nick Fradiani

Mark Jacoby

Michael McCormick

Tom Alan Robbins
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Full Cast Set for Broadway’s The Great Gatsby, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada
  2. Christian Borle, Krysta Rodriguez and Ephraim Sykes to Star in Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center
  3. Vanessa Williams Is Miranda Priestly in Elton John's The Devil Wears Prada in the West End
Back to Top