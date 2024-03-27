Ariana DeBose Will Host the Tony Awards for the Third Time

Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host the 77th Annual Tony Awards, celebrating the 2023-24 Broadway season. She will also serve as producer and choreograph the show's opening number. DeBose hosted the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in 2022 and at the United Palace in Washington Heights in 2023.

“I couldn’t pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time at Lincoln Center," said DeBose in a statement. "I’m excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season’s achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home."

DeBose earned a Tony nomination for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Her other Broadway credits are Hamilton, Motown: The Musical, Pippin, A Bronx Tale: The Musical and Bring it On: The Musical. Her screen credits include the film adaptation of the Broadway musical comedy The Prom, Apple TV's Schmigadoon! and the role of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, for which she won an Academy Award, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Her performance as host of the 75th Tony Awards also earned DeBose a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

As previously announced, the 77th Annual Tony Awards ceremony will be broadcast live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center—housing the event for the first time in its history—on June 16. The ceremony will air on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. Nominations will be announced on April 30.