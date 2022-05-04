Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose to Host the 75th Tony Awards

Fresh off of her Oscar win for her performance as Anita in West Side Story, Ariana DeBose is set to host Broadway's biggest night. As previously reported, the 75th Tony Awards will take place on June 12. The ceremony will return to Radio City Music Hall as a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time. Exclusive content will stream on Paramount+ from 7-8PM ET, followed by the presentation of the awards from 8-11PM ET on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

“I’m coming home! I’m so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theater, but more importantly, every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!” DeBose said in a statement. “This is a dream come true, and I’m excited to see you all on June 12.”

In addition to the Academy Award, Debose, a two-time Broadway.com vlogger, received a BAFTA, a Critics Choice Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Hollywood Critics Association Award, a Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award and a New York Film Critics Online Award for her performance as Anita. Her screen credits include the film adaptation of the Broadway musical comedy The Prom and Schmigadoon! as well as hosting Saturday Night Live. As previously reported, the Broadway favorite is set to star as Calypso in Sony Pictures’ Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter. DeBose is a Tony nominee for her performance as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Her Broadway credits include Hamilton, A Bronx Tale, Bring It On: The Musical, Pippin and more.

Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry will reveal the Tony Award nominations live on YouTube at 9AM on May 9. As previously reported, eligibility for shows opening this season has been extended to May 4.