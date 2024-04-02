Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti Is Back with Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares

Laura Benanti is bringing her musical comedy show, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, back to the Minetta Lane Theatre. The show, which premiered with three sold-out performances at the venue in February, is back for 18 performances only, from May 9 through June 2. A recording of the show from February will also be released globally on Audible on May 9 as an Audible Original.

In Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, the Tony Award-winning performer sings new songs and shares her bumpy journey from ingenue to recovering ingenue. Benanti is joined onstage by her “inner demons” Barrie McLain and Chelsea Lee Williams (vocalists) with music director Todd Almond and band. The songs were created by Benanti and Almond. Anne Tippe directs.

Debuting on Broadway at the age of 18 in The Sound of Music, Benanti’s Broadway credits include a Tony-winning turn in Gypsy and Tony-nominated roles in Swing, Into the Woods, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and She Loves Me. Screen credits include Life & Beth, Younger and HBO’s The Gilded Age.

The show's creative team includes Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Connor Wang (sound design), dots (scenic consultant) and Garrett Kerr (production stage manager).