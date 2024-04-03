 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Jessica Lange, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Jim Parsons Launch the World Premiere of Paula Vogel's Mother Play

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 3, 2024
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jim Parsons and Jessica Lange
(Photo: Brooke DiDonato)

Mother Playa world-premiere family drama by Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel, plays its first Broadway preview on April 3 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater ahead of an April 25 opening. Directed by Tina Landau, the play is performed by an illustrious trio led by Tony winner Jessica Lange as Phyllis, with Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger and Jim Parsons as her children Martha and Carl.

“When you are in a play about family and about death and about forgiveness, you can’t help but reflect on your own life and where you are in that process yourself,” said Keenan-Bolger to The Broadway Show at a recent press event. Describing Mother Play, Lange said, "There’s humor, there’s sorrow, there’s tragedy. It is quite extraordinary.”

It’s 1962, just outside of D.C., and matriarch Phyllis is supervising her teenage children, Carl and Martha, as they move into a new apartment. Phyllis has strong ideas about what her children need to do and be to succeed, and woe be the child who finds their own path. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures—or survives—the changing world around them. Blending flares of imaginative theatricality, surreal farce and deep tenderness, this beautiful rollercoaster ride reveals timeless truths of love, family and forgiveness.

Mother Play's creative team includes scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jen Schriever and sound design by Jill B.C. Du Boff.

Related Shows

Mother Play

from $82.60

Star Files

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Jessica Lange

Jim Parsons

Articles Trending Now

  1. Cabaret, Starring Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin, Begins Broadway Performances
  2. Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster on Sweeney Todd, Dressing Room Jams and Being Scared of Sondheim
  3. Witness the Spellbinding Pinball Wizardry at the Broadway Opening of The Who's Tommy
Back to Top