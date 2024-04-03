Jessica Lange, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Jim Parsons Launch the World Premiere of Paula Vogel's Mother Play

Mother Play, a world-premiere family drama by Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel, plays its first Broadway preview on April 3 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater ahead of an April 25 opening. Directed by Tina Landau, the play is performed by an illustrious trio led by Tony winner Jessica Lange as Phyllis, with Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger and Jim Parsons as her children Martha and Carl.

“When you are in a play about family and about death and about forgiveness, you can’t help but reflect on your own life and where you are in that process yourself,” said Keenan-Bolger to The Broadway Show at a recent press event. Describing Mother Play, Lange said, "There’s humor, there’s sorrow, there’s tragedy. It is quite extraordinary.”

It’s 1962, just outside of D.C., and matriarch Phyllis is supervising her teenage children, Carl and Martha, as they move into a new apartment. Phyllis has strong ideas about what her children need to do and be to succeed, and woe be the child who finds their own path. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures—or survives—the changing world around them. Blending flares of imaginative theatricality, surreal farce and deep tenderness, this beautiful rollercoaster ride reveals timeless truths of love, family and forgiveness.

Mother Play's creative team includes scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jen Schriever and sound design by Jill B.C. Du Boff.