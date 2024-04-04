Stereophonic and Hell’s Kitchen Among the 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Award Nominees

The nominations for the 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway have been announced. The ceremony will take place on May 5 at NYU Skirball.

Leading the nominations is Wet Brain, produced by Playwrights Horizons and MCC Theater, in the running for eight awards. Playwrights Horizons’ Stereophonic—which recently transferred to Broadway—and Atlantic Theater’s Buena Vista Social Club earned seven nominations each.

Alicia Keys also earned a Lortel Award nomination for the semi-autobiographical musical Hell’s Kitchen, another recent Broadway transfer. As previously announced, special honorees this year include Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Playwrights’ Sidewalk inductee Dominique Morisseau and Ars Nova, who will be honored for their Outstanding Body of Work. The full list of nominees is below.

Outstanding Play

The Comeuppance

Plays For The Plague Year

Primary Trust

Stereophonic

Wet Brain

Outstanding Musical

(pray)

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Hell's Kitchen

Teeth

Outstanding Revival

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

I Can Get It for You Wholesale

Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Sunset Baby

Translations

Outstanding Solo Show

All The Devils Are Here - How Shakespeare Invented the Villain

I Love You So Much I Could Die

Make Me Gorgeous!

Sorry For Your Loss

Triple Threat

Outstanding Director

Daniel Aukin – Stereophonic

David Cromer – Dead Outlaw

nicHi douglas – (pray)

Eric Ting – The Comeuppance

Dustin Wills – Wet Brain

Outstanding Choreographer

Camille A. Brown – Hell's Kitchen

Graciela Daniele and Alex Sanchez – The Gardens of Anuncia

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck – Buena Vista Social Club

nicHi douglas – (pray)

Raja Feather Kelly – Teeth

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Christopher Abbott – Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

Gabby Beans – Jonah

William Jackson Harper – Primary Trust

Nicole Ari Parker – The Refuge Plays

Josh Radnor – The Ally

A.J. Shively – Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Paco Tolson – The Knight of the Burning Pestle

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Arnie Burton – Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

Eli Gelb – Stereophonic

Carmen M. Herlihy – The Apiary

Florencia Lozano – Wet Brain

Julio Monge – Wet Brain

Bubba Weiler – Swing State

Frank Wood – Toros

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon – Buena Vista Social Club

Jeb Brown – Dead Outlaw

Andrew Durand – Dead Outlaw

Santino Fontana – I Can Get It for You Wholesale

Priscilla Lopez – The Gardens of Anuncia

Alyse Alan Louis – Teeth

Maleah Joi Moon – Hell’s Kitchen

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Shoshana Bean – Hell's Kitchen

Rodrick Covington – Rock & Roll Man

Kecia Lewis – Hell’s Kitchen

Jessica Molaskey – The Connector

Steven Pasquale – Teeth

Mel Semé – Buena Vista Social Club

Thom Sesma – Dead Outlaw

Outstanding Ensemble

(pray) — Ariel Kayla Blackwood, S T A R R Busby, Ashely De La Rosa, Tina Fabrique, Satori Folkes-Stone, Amara Granderson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Ziiomi Louise Law, Aigner Mizzelle, Gayle Turner, Darnell White, D. Woods

The Comeuppance — Brittany Bradford, Caleb Eberhardt, Susannah Flood, Bobby Moreno, Shannon Tyo

Flex — Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Eboni Edwards, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique, Tamera Tomakili



Outstanding Scenic Design

Jason Ardizzone-West – shadow/land

Arnulfo Maldonado – Buena Vista Social Club

Arnulfo Maldonado – Dead Outlaw

Kate Noll – Wet Brain

David Zinn – Stereophonic



Outstanding Costume Design

Dede Ayite – Buena Vista Social Club

Enver Chakartash – Stereophonic

Linda Cho – The Half-God of Rainfall

DeShon Elem – (pray)

Lux Haac – Manahatta



Outstanding Lighting Design

Amith Chandrashaker – The Comeuppance

Jiyoun Chang – Stereophonic

Jen Schriever – Spain

Cha See – Wet Brain

John Torres – Danny and the Deep Blue Sea



Outstanding Sound Design

Tei Blow & John Gasper – Wet Brain

Jonathan Deans – Buena Vista Social Club

Palmer Hefferan – The Comeuppance

Ryan Rumery – Stereophonic

Mikaal Sulaiman – (pray)



Outstanding Projection Design

59 Productions – Corruption

Nick Hussong – Wet Brain

Jared Mezzocchi – Poor Yella Rednecks

Jared Mezzocchi – Russian Troll Farm

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew – The Connector