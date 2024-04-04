Stereophonic and Hell’s Kitchen Among the 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Award Nominees

The nominations for the 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway have been announced. The ceremony will take place on May 5 at NYU Skirball.
Leading the nominations is Wet Brain, produced by Playwrights Horizons and MCC Theater, in the running for eight awards. Playwrights Horizons’ Stereophonic—which recently transferred to Broadway—and Atlantic Theater’s Buena Vista Social Club earned seven nominations each.
Alicia Keys also earned a Lortel Award nomination for the semi-autobiographical musical Hell’s Kitchen, another recent Broadway transfer. As previously announced, special honorees this year include Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Playwrights’ Sidewalk inductee Dominique Morisseau and Ars Nova, who will be honored for their Outstanding Body of Work. The full list of nominees is below.
Outstanding Play
The Comeuppance
Plays For The Plague Year
Primary Trust
Stereophonic
Wet Brain
Outstanding Musical
(pray)
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Hell's Kitchen
Teeth
Outstanding Revival
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
I Can Get It for You Wholesale
Philadelphia, Here I Come!
Sunset Baby
Translations
Outstanding Solo Show
All The Devils Are Here - How Shakespeare Invented the Villain
I Love You So Much I Could Die
Make Me Gorgeous!
Sorry For Your Loss
Triple Threat
Outstanding Director
Daniel Aukin – Stereophonic
David Cromer – Dead Outlaw
nicHi douglas – (pray)
Eric Ting – The Comeuppance
Dustin Wills – Wet Brain
Outstanding Choreographer
Camille A. Brown – Hell's Kitchen
Graciela Daniele and Alex Sanchez – The Gardens of Anuncia
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck – Buena Vista Social Club
nicHi douglas – (pray)
Raja Feather Kelly – Teeth
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play
Christopher Abbott – Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
Gabby Beans – Jonah
William Jackson Harper – Primary Trust
Nicole Ari Parker – The Refuge Plays
Josh Radnor – The Ally
A.J. Shively – Philadelphia, Here I Come!
Paco Tolson – The Knight of the Burning Pestle
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play
Arnie Burton – Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors
Eli Gelb – Stereophonic
Carmen M. Herlihy – The Apiary
Florencia Lozano – Wet Brain
Julio Monge – Wet Brain
Bubba Weiler – Swing State
Frank Wood – Toros
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon – Buena Vista Social Club
Jeb Brown – Dead Outlaw
Andrew Durand – Dead Outlaw
Santino Fontana – I Can Get It for You Wholesale
Priscilla Lopez – The Gardens of Anuncia
Alyse Alan Louis – Teeth
Maleah Joi Moon – Hell’s Kitchen
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical
Shoshana Bean – Hell's Kitchen
Rodrick Covington – Rock & Roll Man
Kecia Lewis – Hell’s Kitchen
Jessica Molaskey – The Connector
Steven Pasquale – Teeth
Mel Semé – Buena Vista Social Club
Thom Sesma – Dead Outlaw
Outstanding Ensemble
(pray) — Ariel Kayla Blackwood, S T A R R Busby, Ashely De La Rosa, Tina Fabrique, Satori Folkes-Stone, Amara Granderson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Ziiomi Louise Law, Aigner Mizzelle, Gayle Turner, Darnell White, D. Woods
The Comeuppance — Brittany Bradford, Caleb Eberhardt, Susannah Flood, Bobby Moreno, Shannon Tyo
Flex — Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Eboni Edwards, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique, Tamera Tomakili
Outstanding Scenic Design
Jason Ardizzone-West – shadow/land
Arnulfo Maldonado – Buena Vista Social Club
Arnulfo Maldonado – Dead Outlaw
Kate Noll – Wet Brain
David Zinn – Stereophonic
Outstanding Costume Design
Dede Ayite – Buena Vista Social Club
Enver Chakartash – Stereophonic
Linda Cho – The Half-God of Rainfall
DeShon Elem – (pray)
Lux Haac – Manahatta
Outstanding Lighting Design
Amith Chandrashaker – The Comeuppance
Jiyoun Chang – Stereophonic
Jen Schriever – Spain
Cha See – Wet Brain
John Torres – Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
Outstanding Sound Design
Tei Blow & John Gasper – Wet Brain
Jonathan Deans – Buena Vista Social Club
Palmer Hefferan – The Comeuppance
Ryan Rumery – Stereophonic
Mikaal Sulaiman – (pray)
Outstanding Projection Design
59 Productions – Corruption
Nick Hussong – Wet Brain
Jared Mezzocchi – Poor Yella Rednecks
Jared Mezzocchi – Russian Troll Farm
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew – The Connector