Back to the Future Completes Casting for Its North American Tour

The complete cast is set for the North American tour of Back to the Future: The Musical, opening June 14 at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square following preview performances starting June 6 at Proctors in Schenectady, NY. The production will travel to over 25 cities, with additional stops to be announced.

As previously announced, the tour will star Caden Brauch and Don Stephenson as Marty McFly and Doc Brown, respectively. Joining them in the company will be Burke Swanson as George McFly, Zan Berube as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Ethan Rogers as Biff Tannen and Luke Antony Neville as Principal Strickland. Ensemble members include Joshua Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Tade Biesinger, Ina Black, Brittany Bohn, Luther Brooks IV, Alyssa Carol, Jenny Dalrymple, Laura Sky Herman, Will Jewett, Ben Lanham, Kiara Lee, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Zoe Brooke Reed, Fisher Lane Stewart and Ross Thompson.

Back to the Future, based on the 1985 film of the same name, is currently running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre where it opened on August 3, 2023. The musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.