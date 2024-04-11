 Skip to main content
Roundabout Sets Opening Dates for 2024-25 Broadway and Off-Broadway Season

News
by Darryn King • Apr 11, 2024
Tala Ashe, Hadi Tabbal, Ala Lalezarzadeh, Marjan Nehsat, Pooya Mohseni in "English" at the Linda Gross Theater
(Photo: Ahron R. Foster)

Roundabout Theatre Company has set opening dates for the shows in its 2024-25 theatrical season. Preview performance dates are yet to be announced.

The Broadway premiere of Yellow Facewritten by three-time Pulitzer Prize finalist David Henry Hwang, directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman and led by Daniel Dae Kim, will open on October 1 at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning Englishdirected by Knud Adams—a transfer of Roundabout and Atlantic Theater Company's world-premiere coproduction that ran off-Broadway during the 2022-23 season—will open on January 23, 2025.

Roundabout's reimagining of Gilbert and Sullvan's The Pirates of Penzance is set to open on April 24, 2025, closing out the Broadway season. As previously reported, the jazz-infused, New Orleans-style production, directed by Scott Ellis, will star Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo and Tony winner David Hyde Pierce.

Off-Broadway, the world premiere of Meghan Kennedy's The Counter, directed by Tony winner David Cromer, will open on October 9 while Bess Wohl's Liberation, also a world premiere and directed by Whitney White, will open on February 20, 2025. Both productions will be staged at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

