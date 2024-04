Illinoise, the dance-forward musical born from Sufjan Stevens’ album Illinois, opens at Broadway's St. James Theatre on April 24. Directed and choreographed by Justin Peck with a book by Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury, the performance is set around a campfire where characters perform vignettes of pivotal moments in their pasts. Watch the cast, featuring Ricky Ubeda and Ben Cook, in newly released footage of the Broadway-bound production.