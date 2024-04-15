Jeremy Irons, Jennifer Hudson, Nathan Lane and More to Star in The Lion King Hollywood Bowl Concert

A live-to-film concert/screening of The Lion King will take place at the Hollywood Bowl in May, with cast members from Disney’s 1994 animated feature, the Julie Taymor-directed Broadway show and the 2019 CGI remake performing the songs penned by Elton John and Tim Rice. Performers will include Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Eichner, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver and Bradley Gibson, with more to be announced. The two performances will take place on May 24 and 25.

In addition to the songs by John and Rice, Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary–A Live-to-Film Concert Event will feature a full orchestra performing the Oscar-winning score composed by Hans Zimmer for the 1994 movie, conducted by Sarah Hicks.

In the original film, Irons originated the role of Scar, while Weaver provided the singing voice of Young Simba, voiced by Jonathan Taylor-Thomas in the non-singing scenes. Lane and Sabella voiced Timon and Pumbaa. Gibson played Simba on Broadway; Eichner voiced Timon in the remake. Hudson, star of Broadway's Dreamgirls and a Tony winner for producing A Strange Loop, performed “The Circle of Life” while competing in the third season of American Idol.

Costumes, scenic design and puppetry will be borrowed from the Broadway incarnation of the show. Additional performers will also be drawn from the Broadway production.

On December 20, Disney will release Mufasa: The Lion King, the prequel to the remake, directed by Barry Jenkins.