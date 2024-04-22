 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Hell's Kitchen Celebrates Its Broadway Opening With a Spirit of Possibility and Belonging

Watch It
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 22, 2024
Maleah Joi Moon and the cast of "Hell's Kitchen"
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Hell's Kitchenthe new Broadway musical inspired by multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys' New York upbringing and set to her R&B hits, opened at the Shubert Theatre on April 20. Directed by Michael Greif with a book by Kristoffer Diaz, the show stars Maleah Joi Moon as Ali, Tony nominee Shoshana Bean as Jersey, Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon as Davis, Chris Lee as Knuck and Kecia Lewis as Miss Liza Jane. 

"Magic like this does not happen often," Bean said to The Broadway Show on the red carpet. "You're seeing a mother on Broadway like you've never seen before. You're seeing an interracial couple on Broadway. You're seeing a mixed-race child on Broadway. We're doing a lot of exciting thing." 

"It's so corny," added Moon, who makes her Broadway debut with this production. "But the marquee says, 'remember where dreams begin.' And I just keep thinking about how little me would be so proud to know that we made it here."

"Growing up in Hell's Kitchen, there was a lot of darkness," Keys said, celebrating the night alongside her cast and creative team. "But there was also this possibility that I think Broadway represented." Now opening the door to audiences like her younger self who saw Broadway as a far-off place, Keys hopes to spread the word, "You belong here and you're going to love it." 

Related Shows

Hell's Kitchen

from $50.94

Star Files

Shoshana Bean

Brandon Victor Dixon

Chris Lee

Kecia Lewis

Maleah Joi Moon
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Sara Gettelfinger on Her Broadway Rise, Devastating Downfall and Clear-Eyed Comeback in Water for Elephants
  2. Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility for The Notebook, Water for Elephants, The Outsiders and More
  3. Gutenberg! The Musical!, With Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, to Release Broadway Cast Album in May; Mel Brooks to Play Guest Producer
Back to Top