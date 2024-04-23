Shaina Taub's Suffs to Release Original Broadway Cast Album in June

Suffs, which celebrated its Broadway opening on April 18, will release an original Broadway cast recording through Atlantic Records. The album, featuring Shaina Taub's original score, drops on June 14 and is available for pre-order.

"I grew up in rural Vermont listening obsessively to Broadway cast albums on the boombox in my bedroom,” said Taub in a statement. “To get to make one of my own with this miraculous cast and orchestra is beyond my wildest childhood dreams. I'm so grateful to Atlantic Records for making it possible, and can't wait to share these songs and this story with the world."

Now running at the Musix Box Theatre, Suffs tells the story of the fight for the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. It's 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists—“Suffs,” as they call themselves—and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight.

The cast is led by Taub as suffrage leader Alice Paul, with Nikki M. James as Ida B. Well, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Hannah Cruz as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn, Jaygee Macapugay as Mollie Hay and Laila Drew as Phyllis Terrell/Robin. Leigh Silverman directs.

Listen to Taub's performance of Suffs' anthem, "Keep Marching," here.