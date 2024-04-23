 Skip to main content
Call Me Cherry with The Outsiders’ Emma Pittman, Episode 1: A Pretty Big Day

Call Me Cherry
by Darryn King • Apr 23, 2024
Emma Pittman

In the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, Emma Pittman plays Cherry Valance, the sensitive, red-headed cheerleader in a world of battle-ready boys. Now, she’s giving fans an insiders' look at The Outsiders.

For the premiere episode of Call Me Cherry, Emma takes viewers into the excitement of opening night, including prep for the all-important red-carpet look, a quick hello to the Winter Garden Theatre (where, not long ago, she was performing in Back to the Future), the bestowing of the legacy robe and the onstage Broadway.com photo shoot. Then it’s over to Power Station to record the cast album. Expect appearances by stars Brody Grant, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Daryl Tofa, Jason Schmidt, Brent Comer, Dan Berry and Kevin William Paul—along with the director Danya Taymor and Emma’s mom.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

