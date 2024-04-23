Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin and More Toast Cabaret's Return to Broadway

Cabaret is back on Broadway in the fifth mounting of John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff's classic musical since its 1966 premiere. This production—Rebecca Frecknall's Olivier Award-winning revival that crossed the ocean with its Olivier Award-winning Emcee, Eddie Redmayne—opened at the August Wilson Theatre on April 21, also starring Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles, with Ato Blankson-Wood as Cliff, Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider and Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz.

Chatting with The Broadway Show on the opening-night red carpet, Redmayne credited Cabaret as the piece that made him fall in love with theater. "The fact that I get to do it here in New York on Broadway—for a British actor, that's the stuff that dreams are made of."

"I love playing Sally," said Rankin, whose last Broadway turn was in the 2014 revival of Cabaret as Fraulein Kost. "I hope that [audiences] fall in love with her. I hope that they see her. I hope they listen to her, and reexamine the relationship with her prior, and just meet her in the present."

"I understand the magnitude of this particular piece," noted Blankson-Wood amid the opening-night hubbub. "The fact that we get to introduce this to a new generation of people who will probably fall in love with this musical, and musicals at large, makes me feel like I'm really paying it forward."