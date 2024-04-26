Tour the Sartorial Splendor of Broadway’s The Great Gatsby with Costume Designer Linda Cho

In his novel The Great Gatsby, amid intoxicating prose about glowing lights, copious drinks and too-eager laughter, F. Scott Fitzgerald demonstrates a discerning eye for clothes and what they can reveal about their wearer.

Enigmatic party host Jay Gatsby—shockingly—wears a pink suit, as no true Oxford man would. The reader is introduced to Daisy and Jordan’s rippling, fluttering dresses before properly meeting the characters themselves. Poor naive Myrtle squeezes into a brown muslin number.

As the costume designer for The Great Gatsby on Broadway, Linda Cho was tasked with bringing the sartorial splendor of the Jazz Age to vivid life on stage. She and her team created designs for more than 350 costumes for the show. “You don't get a lot of opportunities to do a giant period musical with seemingly endless resources and just sort of design the dream,” Cho told Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens on The Broadway Show.

The character of Daisy alone promises to be a constantly shifting vision. In the role, the actress Eva Noblezada gets 10 costume changes over the course of the show. “We definitely wanted her to be a fashion show,” said Cho. “Every time she comes on, it should be something different. Everything should just look like a dream—like Gatsby's dream.”

