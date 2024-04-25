Millions, A New Musical by Tony Winners Bob Martin and Adam Guettel, Will Have Its World Premiere at the Alliance Theatre

The world-premiere musical Millions, inspired by Frank Cottrell Boyce’s 2004 novel and film, will be the final production of the Alliance Theatre's 2024-25 season. Described as a modern-day fable, the musical features a creative team of Tony Award winners, with a book by Bob Martin, a score by Adam Guettel and direction by Bartlett Sher. Performances will run from May 10 through June 15, 2025 on the Atlanta theater's Coca-Cola Stage.

Millions tells the story of two brothers, their newly widowed father, a train robber and (possibly) a miracle. Damien and Anthony are dealing with the loss of their mother in very different ways. So, when a duffel bag of cash falls out of the sky, Damien thinks it’s a miracle from his mom, sent to test their goodness. But Anthony knows the truth.

Martin earned a 2006 Tony Award for his book for The Drowsy Chaperone, and earned another nomination in 2019 for penning the book for The Prom. Guettel was represented on Broadway this season by his score for Days of Wine and Roses. It was his second Broadway musical, following his 2005 Tony-winning Broadway debut as composer of The Light in the Piazza. Sher, a nine-time Tony nominee and 2008 winner for South Pacific, directed The Light in the Piazza on Broadway and reunites with Guettel for this project.

The Alliance Theatre season will also include productions of The Mountaintop, by Katori Hall; the world premiere of Bust, by Pulitzer Prize finalist Zora Howard; Pearl Cleage's Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard, a play by Pearl Cleage written for the 50th anniversary of the landmark election of Maynard Jackson as Atlanta’s first Black mayor; The Chinese Lady, by Lloyd Suh; the world premiere of Business Ideas, by Milo Cramer; and the world premiere of The Reservoir, by Jake Brasch.

