Watch The Wiz's Tinman, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Sing 'What Would I Do If I Could Feel?'

Phillip Johnson Richardson goes on a quest for a heart eight times a week at the Marquis Theatre as The Wiz's beloved Tinman. The role marks Richardson's Broadway debut, and a star-making one at that given the classic Charlie Smalls number he croons to the back row to showstopping effect.

"What Would I Do If I Could Feel?" is the Tinman's yearning ballad for human emotion—something Richardson has plenty of in his rendition. Take a look below at his performance inside the Broadway.com studio, accompanied by Paul Byssainthe, Jr. on piano, and see if you don't feel your own heart grow a few sizes.