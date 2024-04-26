Step Right Up with Water for Elephants’ Isabelle McCalla, Episode 7: Some Real Talk, and Then a Beyoncé Riff Challenge

Isabelle McCalla has been flying high at the Imperial Theatre where she stars—and trapezes—as Marlena in the new Broadway musical Water for Elephants. Now, she's giving audiences an inside look at Broadway's most death-defying production, filled with circus tricks, love triangles and backstage bromances.

McCalla returns with episode seven of Step Right Up after a weeklong hiatus from both vlogging and performing. Healing from an injury, she takes a moment at the top of the episode to share her thoughts on the rigors of a Broadway schedule and the hurdles that come with the many magical moments of a career on stage. Of course, it wouldn't be "Izzy's Little TV Show" if she kept it serious the whole time. By the end, she's successfully pranked her beloved castmate Sara Gettelfinger twice and has the whole Broadway ensemble participating in a Beyoncé riff challenge. After all, to quote our vlogstress, "shenanigans are important."