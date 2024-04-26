 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Step Right Up with Water for Elephants’ Isabelle McCalla, Episode 7: Some Real Talk, and Then a Beyoncé Riff Challenge

Step Right Up
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 26, 2024
Isabelle McCalla

Isabelle McCalla has been flying high at the Imperial Theatre where she stars—and trapezes—as Marlena in the new Broadway musical Water for Elephants. Now, she's giving audiences an inside look at Broadway's most death-defying production, filled with circus tricks, love triangles and backstage bromances.

McCalla returns with episode seven of Step Right Up after a weeklong hiatus from both vlogging and performing. Healing from an injury, she takes a moment at the top of the episode to share her thoughts on the rigors of a Broadway schedule and the hurdles that come with the many magical moments of a career on stage. Of course, it wouldn't be "Izzy's Little TV Show" if she kept it serious the whole time. By the end, she's successfully pranked her beloved castmate Sara Gettelfinger twice and has the whole Broadway ensemble participating in a Beyoncé riff challenge. After all, to quote our vlogstress, "shenanigans are important."

Related Shows

Water for Elephants

from $62.44

Star Files

Isabelle McCalla

Articles Trending Now

  1. Marriedly We Roll Along: Lindsay Mendez Weds with Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe Standing By
  2. Tony Winner Idina Menzel to Launch Take Me or Leave Me Concert Tour
  3. 2024 Drama League Nominations Announced; Merrily We Roll Along Trio Eligible for Distinguished Performance Award
Back to Top