Montego Glover to Star in Broadway’s Gypsy at Sunday Matinees All Summer

Montego Glover's turn as Gypsy's Rose isn't over yet. Following her weeklong run earlier this month during Audra McDonald's vacation, Glover will continue to perform the role at the Majestic Theatre for Sunday matinee performances in July and August beginning July 20.

Glover earned a 2010 Tony nomination for her performance in Memphis. Her other Broadway credits include Les Misérables, It Shoulda Been You, The Color Purple, Hamilton (Chicago company) and the 2022-23 revival of Into The Woods. On screen, her credits include The Blacklist, Inventing Anna, Bull, Evil, Black Box, The Following, Hostages, Smash, The Good Wife, among others.

Directed by five-time Tony winner George C. Wolfe with choreography by four-time Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, the Broadway cast of Gypsy additionally features Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Miss Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Miss Electra) and Kevin Csolak (Tulsa).

First produced on Broadway in 1959 with Ethel Merman in the lead role, Gypsy is loosely based on striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee's 1957 autobiography, focusing on her mother, Rose, whose character has come to define the quintessential stage parent. The show features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents.