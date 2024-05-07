Billy Porter to Receive the 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for LGBTQ+ Activism

The Tony Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter will receive the 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in recognition of his outstanding dedication and contributions as an activist and spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ communities.

The Isabelle Stevenson Award is presented annually to a member of the theater community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations.

“Billy Porter has made extraordinary contributions as an activist for the LGBTQ+ community and we are truly honored to present him with this year’s Isabelle Stevenson Award,” said Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, in a joint statement.

Porter won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance as Lola in Broadway’s Kinky Boots, and a second Tony in 2022 for Best Musical as a producer on A Strange Loop. He also won an Emmy Award for Lead Actor for his role in FX’s Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated drama Pose. He is set to co-write and star in a James Baldwin biopic.

Porter serves as an ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF), receiving the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award in 2021 for his role in fighting and advocating to end the disease. He serves on the Board of Trustees of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), having worked closely with the organization for several decades, embodying the passionate commitment of the organization to help everyone involved in performing arts and entertainment.

In addition, he works with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, HRC (Human Rights Campaign), GLAAD and Planned Parenthood. Recognitions for his advocacy and efforts to promote equality for the LGBTQ+ community have included the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Community Service at the 2021 Golden Heart Awards and the GLAAD Vito Russo Award in 2017.