Jose Llana to Replace Conrad Ricamora in Encores! Titanic

Jose Llana will take on the role of Thomas Andrews in the Encores! production of Titanic this June, replacing the previously announced Conrad Ricamora. The show will have a two-week run at New York City Center from June 11 through June 23.

Llana was last seen on Broadway earlier this season as Ferdinand Marcos in Here Lies Love, which he performed in alongside Ricamora. His Broadway credits also include Rent, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The King and I. Ricamora will come to Broadway this summer in Cola Escola's hit comedy Oh, Mary! Performances begin June 26 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Featuring music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, Titanic offers a heartrending portrait of the individuals whose dreams of America were dashed in the Atlantic. The musical opened on Broadway in 1997, going on to win five Tony Awards including for Best Musical. The Encores! production will be directed by Anne Kauffman with choreography by Danny Mefford and Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra as guest music director.

The Encores! cast will feature Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay), Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan), Shereen Ahmed (Kate Murphey), Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Jo Lampert (Bellboy), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke) and Chip Zien (Isador Straus).