The Crown Creator Peter Morgan Planning Netflix Film Adaptation of Political Thriller Patriots

According to a Deadline report, Peter Morgan's next project for Netflix is likely to be a film adaptation of his political drama Patriots, now running at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Morgan is best known as the creator of The Crown, a historical Netflix series about the British royals that currently comprises six seasons. Netflix also serves as co-producer of Patriots on Broadway, the company's Broadway producing debut.

Patriots, directed by Rupert Goold, had a limited West End run in 2023 following its successful world premiere at the Almeida Theatre in London. Set in 1991 after the fall of the Soviet Union, the play follows billionaire oligarch Boris Berezovsky (Michael Stuhlbarg), who, in search of a successor to President Boris Yeltsin, turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin (Will Keen). Soon, Putin’s ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky’s reign, setting off a confrontation between the two fatally flawed men.

Keen, who earned an Olivier Award for his performance as Putin in the West End, is also an alum of The Crown, having played the Queen's longtime Private Secretary, Michael Adeane. The Deadline report notes that the screen adaptation of Patriots will be taking precedence over a potential seventh season of The Crown.

Patriots' limited Broadway engagement is scheduled to run through June 23.