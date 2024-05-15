The Trailer for Wicked, Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Is Here

The full trailer for Wicked: Part One, the highly anticipated first part of a two-part movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, is here.

The movie stars Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. The new film is directed by Jon M. Chu, who also directed the movie adaptation of In the Heights, from a screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz, the creators of the Broadway show.

In addition to the trailer release on May 15, Universal Pictures has shared a short video feature, including interviews with Chu, Erivo and Grande; behind-the-scenes footage; and the moments when Erivo and Grande got their respective parts. "I love her so much," Grande says of Glinda. "I'm going to take such good care of her."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is a revisionist retelling of the story of the Wicked Witch of the West from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, following the friendship of green-skinned, ostracized Elphaba and blonde, popular Galinda. Wicked: Part One is scheduled for release on November 27, with Wicked: Part Two to be released on November 26, 2025.

The movie also stars Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle (a new character created for the film), Aaron Teoh as Averic, Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik and Adam James as Glinda's father.

Watch the full trailer below.