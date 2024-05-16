 Skip to main content
Roger Bart Sings Back to the Future's Broadway Ballad, 'For the Dreamers'

Watch It
by Hayley Levitt • May 16, 2024
Roger Bart
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Roger Bart recently earned his third career Tony nomination for his performance as Doc Brown in Back to the Future at the Winter Garden Theatre (he became a Tony winner his first time around in 1999 for his take on Snoopy in the revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown). The production, directed by John Rando, is a high-tech extravaganza complete with flying DeLoreans and energetic musicalized versions of iconic scenes from the 1985 film. Bart, however, gets to enjoy one of the show's quieter moments with "For the Dreamers"—a wistful ballad honoring the foolish idealists who change the world with their outsize ambitions.

Watch Bart's exclusive performance of the number inside the Broadway.com studio, accompanied by keyboardist Ted Arthur and guitarist Ethan Pakchar. 

