Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs' Teeth to Have Open-Ended Run Off-Broadway; Cast Album on the Way

The subversive new musical comedy Teeth, written by Pop! creator Anna K. Jacobs (book and music) and Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop creator Michael R. Jackson (book and lyrics), will launch an open-ended off-Broadway engagement. Directed by Sarah Benson and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, the show will open at New World Stages in October.

In the meantime, the show’s original cast recording will be released in June. The Playwrights Horizons cast included Alyse Alan Louis, Will Connolly, Steven Pasquale and Helen J. Shen.

Based on Mitchell Lichtenstein’s screenplay for the cult-classic 2007 horror comedy, Teeth is a tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time. The musical follows Dawn O’Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. As Dawn’s desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally.

The musical had a twice-extended run at Playwrights Horizons, where it opened in February. The show received four Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, two Drama League Award nominations, four Drama Desk Award nominations and four Lucille Lortel Awards.