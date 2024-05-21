 Skip to main content
Grammy Nominee Yola Will Make Broadway Debut as Hadestown’s Persephone

News
by Darryn King • May 21, 2024
Yola
(Photo c/o DKC/O&M)

The Grammy-nominated British singer-songwriter Yola will make her Broadway debut as Persephone in Hadestown. Replacing Ani DiFranco in the role, she will begin performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre on July 2. DiFranco will play her final performance on June 30.

"When I saw I’d be playing the drunken goddess of spring I immediately thought, ‘That’s on brand,’” Yola said in a statement. “Not because I drink a lot, but because from time to time, I act like I do—but stone cold sober. What a way to debut on Broadway.”

Known for a sound that blends country-soul and old-school R&B—influenced by Otis Redding, Dolly Parton and Aretha Franklin—Yola has released two critically acclaimed albums, Walk Through Fire and Stand for Myself.

Yola joins a cast that includes Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Phillip Boykin as Hades and Jessie Shelton, Kay Trinidad and Brit West as the Fates. As previously reported, Jon Jon Briones and Isa Briones, who currently play Hermes and Eurydice, will also depart the production on June 30; Maia Reficco will take over the role of Eurydice on July 2.

Hadestown is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Inspired by the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the show features a Tony-nominated book and Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin.

