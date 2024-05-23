Hell's Kitchen Star Shoshana Bean Puts the R&B in Broadway, Singing Alicia Keys' 'Teenage Love Affair'

Shoshana Bean is now a two-time Tony Award nominee. The former Elphaba, famous for her acrobatic riffing, earned her first nod in 2022 for her featured performance in Mr. Saturday Night, and has now followed it up with a nomination for her role as Jersey in the Alicia Keys-scored musical Hell's Kitchen. And with its blend of Broadway and R&B, it's a musical tailor-made for Bean's unique talents. "I've always felt like I've been straddling two worlds and have had to keep them separate," she told The Broadway Show at the recent Tony nominee press junket. "This is the first time that I've actually been able to feel like I'm doing both. It's lightning in a bottle for me."

Bean graciously shared some of that lightning inside the Broadway.com studio, singing Keys' soulful "Teenage Love Affair." Enjoy the full video below.