The Outsiders' Brody Grant, Joshua Boone and Sky Lakota-Lynch React to Their Tony Nominations

Of The Outsiders' 12 Tony nominations, three have been claimed by a trio of Greasers who rumble hard and love harder at the Barnard B. Jacobs Theatre. Brody Grant earned a Lead Actor in a Musical nomination for his Broadway debut as the literary-minded Ponyboy Curtis, while Sky Lakota-Lynch and Joshua Boone, who play Ponyboy's best friend Johnny Cade and the Greasers' hardended elder statesman Dallas Winston, respectively, were both recognized for their featured performances.

Lakota-Lynch is proud to be representing the show with a character he feels shares his DNA. "I'm a kid that didn't have the best childhood," he tells Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek for The Broadway Show. "I felt just isolated. So when I read The Outsiders, I saw myself in Johnny and I was like, 'This character is me.'" Now as he plays out the story of S.E. Hinton's iconic character eight times a week, he's met a whole host of people who feel connected to Johnny in similar ways. "I think it's an important thing to not forget the kids that are in the shadow," he says, hoping his Tony nomination is proof that he's helped bring them into the light.

Boone, meanwhile, intimately knows how fickle Broadway can be, having made his debut in 2014 in the short-lived Tupac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me. His first Tony nomination has been hard-won, and as he continues to digest the news, he's settled on believing all the show's laurels are evidence that audiences are feeling something. "'Cause you never really know that," he tells Wontorek. "This is may be a sign or witness towards that. I'm appreciative, I'm grateful, I'm humble."

"That dude would probably faint," Grant laughs, imagining how his younger self would react to his current Broadway acclaim. "What's beautiful is I look back at that kid who never had grace for himself, didn't know how to give himself credit, deeply insecure. And to get to look back at that kid now and say, 'Hey, keep going.' It's a beautiful thing to reflect on."

