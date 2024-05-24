Actress Brooke Shields Elected President of Actors' Equity

Golden Globe-winning actress Brooke Shields has been elected president of Actors’ Equity Association, the actor-stage manager union. Shields replaces Kate Shindle, president of AEA since 2015, who opted not to seek re-election.

In her candidacy announcement video, Shields said, “I felt it was my responsibility to step up. I want to lead with strength. I want to lead with intelligence, with compassion, with passion. And, of course, a little bit of humor, always. I have been in the trenches with you and you have always had my back. And I’m here to tell you that I have your back.” Shields will serve a four-year term in the volunteer position.

Best known as a screen actress (The Blue Lagoon, Endless Love, Suddenly Susan), Shields’ Broadway credits include Chicago, Grease and Cabaret.

Founded in 1913, Actors' Equity represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers, working to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits.