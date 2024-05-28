Oh, Mary! and Dead Outlaw Win 2024 Off Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents and marketing professionals, has announced the winners of the 13th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2023–24 season.

Cole Escola's "Oh, Mary!", which will soon make the move to Broadway, is among the winners.

As previously reported, in addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards will be presented to actors Marylouise Burke and Len Cariou, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks for their extraordinary contributions over many years. Playwright/performer Christopher Durang, writer Michael Feingold and producer Edgar Lansbury will be posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off-Broadway Award will be presented to Adam Feldman, national theater and dance editor and theater critic at Time Out New York. This year's ceremony will be held at Sardi's on June 18.

The full list of 2023 Off Broadway Alliance Awards nominations and honorees is below, with winners indicated in bold with an asterisk.

BEST NEW MUSICAL

Buena Vista Social Club

*Dead Outlaw

Lizard Boy

The Connector

The Gardens of Anuncia



BEST NEW PLAY

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Infinite Life

Job

*Oh, Mary!

Stereophonic



BEST REVIVAL

I Can Get It for You Wholesale

Pericles

The Habit of Art

Translations

*Tuesdays With Morrie



BEST SOLO PERFORMANCE

Patrick Page in All the Devils Are Here

Rachel Bloom in Death, Let Me Do My Show

John Rubinstein in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground

Jes Tom in Less Lonely

*Wade McCollum in Make Me Gorgeous!



BEST UNIQUE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE

*Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern

Grenfell: in the words of survivors

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion

Stalker

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers



BEST FAMILY SHOW

Cat Kid Comic Club

*El Otro Oz

Pinocchio



LEGEND OF OFF-BROADWAY AWARD

Marylouise Burke

Len Cariou

Suzan-Lori Parks



OFF-BROADWAY HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Christopher Durang

Michael Feingold

Edgar Lansbury



FRIEND OF OFF-BROADWAY

Adam Feldman