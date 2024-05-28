 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Oh, Mary! and Dead Outlaw Win 2024 Off Broadway Alliance Awards

News
by Darryn King • May 28, 2024
Cole Escola and Bianca Leigh in "Oh, Mary!"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents and marketing professionals, has announced the winners of the 13th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2023–24 season.

Cole Escola'"Oh, Mary!", which will soon make the move to Broadway, is among the winners.

As previously reported, in addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards will be presented to actors Marylouise Burke and Len Cariou, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks for their extraordinary contributions over many years. Playwright/performer Christopher Durang, writer Michael Feingold and producer Edgar Lansbury will be posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off-Broadway Award will be presented to Adam Feldman, national theater and dance editor and theater critic at Time Out New York. This year's ceremony will be held at Sardi's on June 18. 

The full list of 2023 Off Broadway Alliance Awards nominations and honorees is below, with winners indicated in bold with an asterisk.

BEST NEW MUSICAL
Buena Vista Social Club 
*Dead Outlaw
Lizard Boy 
The Connector
The Gardens of Anuncia
 
BEST NEW PLAY
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors 
Infinite Life
Job 
*Oh, Mary!
Stereophonic
 
BEST REVIVAL
I Can Get It for You Wholesale 
Pericles 
The Habit of Art
Translations 
*Tuesdays With Morrie 
 
BEST SOLO PERFORMANCE
Patrick Page in All the Devils Are Here
Rachel Bloom in Death, Let Me Do My Show
John Rubinstein in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground
Jes Tom in Less Lonely
*Wade McCollum in Make Me Gorgeous!
 
BEST UNIQUE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE
*Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern
Grenfell: in the words of survivors
Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion 
Stalker
The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers 
 
BEST FAMILY SHOW
Cat Kid Comic Club
*El Otro Oz
Pinocchio
 
LEGEND OF OFF-BROADWAY AWARD
Marylouise Burke
Len Cariou
Suzan-Lori Parks
 
OFF-BROADWAY HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
Christopher Durang
Michael Feingold
Edgar Lansbury
 
FRIEND OF OFF-BROADWAY
Adam Feldman

Related Shows

Stereophonic

from $71.32

Oh, Mary!

from $51.99

JOB

from $51.99

Star Files

Marylouise Burke

Len Cariou

Cole Escola

Wade McCollum

Patrick Page
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Romeo + Juliet, Starring Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor, Sets Dates, Venue and Design Team
  2. Merrily, Gatsby and More Win Big at 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. Clooney and Downey and Farrow, Oh My! A Star-Powered Broadway Season Begins to Take Shape
Back to Top