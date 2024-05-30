Empire: The Musical, Directed by Cady Huffman, to Premiere at New World Stages This Summer

Empire: The Musical, a new musical centered around the history of the Empire State Building, will premiere this summer with a 12-week limited engagement at New World Stages. Directed by Tony winner Cady Huffman, performances will begin July 1 ahead of a July 11 opening.

Empire features a book, music and lyrics by Caroline Sherman and Robert Hull. Told through the lens of three generations of New Yorkers spanning the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression and the Bicentennial Year of 1976, the story shines a light on one of history’s greatest feats of will and desire. With a desperate city pinning its hopes on this seemingly impossible project, only skyscraper-high levels of grit and determination could keep it climbing.

The cast features Danny Iktomi Bevins, Monique Candelaria, Devin Cortez, Morgan Cowling, Kaitlyn Davidson, Joel Douglas, Joseph Fierberg, Alexandra Frohlinger, Matt Gibson, Albert Guerzon, Julia Louise Hosack, Kiana Kabeary, Howard Kaye, TJ Newton, April Ortiz, Kennedy Perez, Paul Salvatoriello, J Savage, Robbie Serrano and Ethan Saviet.

The creative team includes Lorna Ventura (choreography), Walt Spangler (scenic design), Tina McCartney (costume design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), Shannon Slaton (sound design), Lena Gabrielle (music supervision and orchestrations), Robert Hull and Lena Gabrielle (arrangements), Gillian Berkowitz (music direction) and Brendan McCann (props design).