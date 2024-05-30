Appropriate, Starring Sarah Paulson, Extends at the Belasco Theatre

The Tony-nominated family drama Appropriate has extended its run at the Belasco Theatre by one week. The limited engagement will now end June 30.

The play is nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play, Best Direction of a Play for Lila Neugebauer and noms for stars Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll. The play also stars Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Graham Campbell, Alyssa Emily Marvin and Ella Beatty. Lincoln Cohen and Everett Sobers alternate in the role of Ainsley.

Appropriate centers on the tumultuous reunion of the Lafayette family and the messy excavation of long-hidden secrets. The creative team—every member of which has been nominated for a Tony Award—features sets by the collective dots, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox and sound design by Will Pickens and Bray Poor.

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.