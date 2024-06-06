 Skip to main content
Following the Voyage of Encores! Titanic, Episode 2: In Rehearsal with Ramin Karimloo, Bonnie Milligan and More

by Darryn King • Jun 6, 2024
Ramin Karimloo

In 1997, the musical Titanic, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, sailed onto Broadway. Running for 804 performances, it won five Tony Awards, including for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Orchestrations. This year, Titanic will be raised from the depths of not-too-distant theatrical history to conclude the triumphant 30th season of Encores!, running from June 12 through 23 at New York City Center in a presentation directed by Anne Kauffman. 

For The Broadway Show, the unsinkable Perry Sook is leading a three-episode deep dive into the Encores! production as it comes together. He'll be chatting with host of actors and creatives on the inside of the rapid-fire process, seeing firsthand how the artists behind Encores! make their magic.  

For the second episode, Perry visited the second day of rehearsals to catch up with Kauffman along with three cast members: Jose Llana touches on the importance of homework, Ramin Karimloo raves about discovering the score and Bonnie Milligan discusses working with an incredible ensemble of 32.

